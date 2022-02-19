David Moyes ‘not enjoying’ West Ham performances as Newcastle pick up point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Moyes ‘not enjoying’ West Ham performances as Newcastle pick up point

By Press Association
February 19, 2022, 3:52 pm
West Ham manager David Moyes (Zac Goodwin/PA)
West Ham manager David Moyes (Zac Goodwin/PA)

David Moyes admits West Ham need to improve if they are to stay in the race for the top four.

The Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Newcastle after another patchy performance.

Defender Craig Dawson headed them into the lead from an Aaron Cresswell cross – the Hammers’ 11th goal scored from a free-kick this season and a seventh assist of the campaign for the left-back.

However, West Ham’s back four are not currently as proficient in their day job, and they gifted Newcastle an equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Declan Rice made a mess of his attempt to head Ryan Fraser’s cross clear and Joe Willock got in between Ryan Fredericks and Dawson to prod the ball in off the far post.

Nevertheless, Moyes said: “I was thrilled to take a point because we didn’t play well. It was one of our poorest performances of the season but you have to make the most of it.

“It keeps adding to the points tally and hopefully it will be an important point at the end of the season. The goal looked soft and it was a bit Keystone Cops.

Joe Willock, left, celebrates the equaliser
Joe Willock, left, celebrates the equaliser (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“But it’s a long time since I’ve heard people talk about a top-four chase at West Ham. Today wasn’t a good performance so it was good we got a point, but if we want to stay with the big boys we need to win games like these.

“I want us to get back to the exciting, front-foot performances. I’m scraping a few points but I can’t say I’m enjoying it at the moment.”

It was another important point in Newcastle’s survival bid and their display was all the more impressive given they were without arguably their two most important players, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Kieran Trippier both injured.

The Toon are now unbeaten in their last six Premier League games as their revival gathers pace.

“I was pleased with the resilience, the team is in a good place at the moment. I was really pleased with the players today,” said manager Eddie Howe.

“The only disappointment defensively was the goal we conceded.

“We are feeling good at this moment but we know football can change quickly. Performances have improved but we just need to remain calm.

“No one is getting carried away or getting complacent, we know how quickly results can change in this division.”

