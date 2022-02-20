David Murdoch backs Eve Muirhead to be ‘one of the greatest ever’ after GB gold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

David Murdoch backs Eve Muirhead to be ‘one of the greatest ever’ after GB gold

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 5:32 am Updated: February 20, 2022, 8:12 am
Great Britain’s coach David Murdoch and Eve Muirhead celebrate women’s curling gold (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).
Great Britain’s coach David Murdoch and Eve Muirhead celebrate women’s curling gold (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

David Murdoch hailed Great Britain’s newly-crowned Olympic champions and predicted that Eve Muirhead could go on to become one of the sport’s greats.

Murdoch, the team’s Olympics curling coach, watched Muirhead craft an emphatic 10-3 win over Japan to secure the sport’s biggest title at her fourth attempt.

Still at the age of just 31, Murdoch believes Muirhead, who already has two  Olympic medals (she also won bronze in Sochi) and a world title behind her, has confirmed her status at the top of her sport.

“She could be one of the greatest ever,” said Murdoch. “She’s been around so long, she’s won a World title and
Europeans, and she’s one of the most dedicated athletes you’ll ever see.

“Never a day goes by when she doesn’t commit 100% to training, and if you do that you get your rewards.”

Murdoch paid tribute to the way Muirhead and her team battled adversity, from failing to secure initial qualification to teetering on the brink of elimination from the tournament after the round-robin phase.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Sixteen
Great Britain coach David Murdoch (third from left), celebrates curling gold with Hailey Duff, Eve Muirhead and Vicky Wright (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

“Sometimes it’s written in the stars,” Murdoch added. “It was a perfect performance. The composure and calmness was evident today and you could just see the girls so relaxed, and I think that was the key.”

Murdoch admitted the team had some “tough conversations” after their disappointing display at the world championships, where, competing as Scotland, they finished in eighth place after the group stage and were eliminated.

“They were tough and they needed to be tough,” said Murdoch. “It was probably the most important thing we’ve ever done, because what’s come of it is ultimately this.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Three
Rhona Howie watched on as Great Britain cruised to Olympic gold (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“Credit has to go to them for picking themselves up, coming out and working hard to get this gold.”

Rhona Howie, who led Great Britain’s last gold medal-winning curling team in 2002, paid tribute to Muirhead’s fierce determination that drove her to Olympic success at the fourth time of asking.

“Twenty years has been long enough,” said Howie. “It was emotional. I’ve known Eve for so long and I coached her for the Sochi cycle, and I’m just so happy for her.

“Eve is very driven and very determined. Her resilience to just keep fighting – she’s got that temperament that leads her team so well.

“They never had it easy here, they had to fight all the way. That’s where the true grit and determination Eve has comes in. She’ll never stop fighting. Like we did 20 years ago – you get given that chance and my goodness you take it.”

British Curling performance director Nigel Holl explained how his organisation “broke the rules of curling” in order to fashion the team that would become Olympic champions.

The governing body established a pool system which was reduced to nine contenders, all of whom were pushed through an internal qualifying procedure until the best five athletes were selected for the task.

“The tradition of curling is you stay in your team of four and you play as your team as four,” said Holl.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Sixteen
Hailey Duff was among the players who fought through a rigorous qualification process (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“They had to play for their places. It was very stressful and challenging for the coaches. We changed the team around and played the nine players in different combinations each week.

“We failed to qualify at last year’s World Championships and we came home and had to have a totally radical re-think.

“We’ve broken the rules of curling really, by creating the squad system in early autumn. Huge credit to the nine players who threw themselves at it and went significantly outside their comfort zone.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]