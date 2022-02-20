Curling teams claim both British medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Curling teams claim both British medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 9:09 am
Skips Bruce Mouat and Eve Muirhead led their curlers to medals on the final weekend of the Games (Andrew Milligan/PA Images)
Skips Bruce Mouat and Eve Muirhead led their curlers to medals on the final weekend of the Games (Andrew Milligan/PA Images)

Great Britain claimed two medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics, with Eve Muirhead’s women’s curling team taking gold while Bruce Mouat’s men return home with silver.

Here the PA news agency looks at how the British teams made the podium.

Gold

Day 16, Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff, Mili Smith, women’s curling.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Sixteen
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Hailey Duff and Jennifer Dodds celebrate women’s curling gold (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

Great Britain’s women thrashed Japan 10-3 to win the women’s curling final on the last day of the Games and end skip Eve Muirhead’s long wait for a gold medal. Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff dominated the final throughout before sealing victory on the ninth end.

Silver

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Sixteen
Great Britain’s Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan, Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie and Ross Whyte celebrate with their men’s curling silver medals (Andrew Milligan/PA Images).

Day 15, Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie, Hammy McMillan, Ross Whyte, men’s curling.

Great Britain’s men went close but had to settle for silver in the end as Sweden, skipped by the impressive Niklas Edin, ground out a 5-4 final win on the extra end. Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan pushed the Swedes all the way in a close-fought contest before being edged out.

