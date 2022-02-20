Bruce Mouat vows to bounce back after having to settle for Olympic silver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Bruce Mouat vows to bounce back after having to settle for Olympic silver

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 10:12 am
Bruce Mouat has vowed to emulate Eve Muirhead as an Olympic champion (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Bruce Mouat has vowed to emulate Eve Muirhead as an Olympic champion (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Bruce Mouat has vowed to bounce back from the heartbreak of having to settle for a silver medal and emulate Eve Muirhead’s march to the top of an Olympic podium.

Mouat was in the crowd at the Ice Cube to watch Muirhead’s women’s team brush aside Japan 10-3 to claim Great Britain’s first curling gold medal since Rhona Martin’s famous triumph in 2002.

Muirhead’s success came less than 24 hours after Mouat and team-mates Hammy McMillan, Grant Hardie and Bobby Lammie were brilliantly snuffed out by Swedish skip Niklas Edin in their own gold medal match.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Fifteen
Bruce Mouat admitted his defeat in the Olympic final still hurts (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“That gold medal looked very good on them and now it’s down to hard work from the boys so that we can be the ones putting one on in four years’ time,” said Mouat.

“The loss yesterday is going to hurt for a while. The guys and I have got the same drive to get back in 2026 and fight hard for that gold medal.

“We came so close coming into an extra end with Niklas, but we’re going to give it our all. It’s been a dream of ours for a lifetime.”

Mouat, who missed out in a bronze medal play-off in the mixed doubles competition with Muirhead’s team-mate Jennifer Dodds earlier in the Games, paid tribute to the skip’s remarkable resilience.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Four
Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds came close to a medal in the mixed doubles (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The way Mouat’s men skated through to the semi-finals was in stark contrast to the struggles of Muirhead’s side, who relied on a stroke of fortune before finally finding their form in the last four.

“Eve has been a great ambassador for our sport for so long now,” added Mouat. “With the team that she’s got right now, what a resilient team that is.

“They’ve had to battle so hard over the last 12 months to get to this point and I’m over the moon for them. I managed to see Jen afterwards and I gave her the biggest hug ever. I can’t stop smiling for them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal