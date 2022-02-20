5 stand-out moments from the Beijing Winter Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

5 stand-out moments from the Beijing Winter Olympics

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 12:02 pm
Nathan Chen dazzled in Beijing to the strains of ‘Rocket Man’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nathan Chen dazzled in Beijing to the strains of ‘Rocket Man’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Russian figure skater threatened to dazzle before a shocking truth emerged, a Rocket Man also ruled the ice, and a final-day surge ensured the last weekend was all about Eve.

Here the PA news agency picks out five highlights from the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

MISS PERFECT

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Two
Kamila Valieva shone in her short program before calamity ensued (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Fifteen-year-old Kamila Valieva dazzled on her debut on Olympic ice, threatening to eclipse her own world record in the short program. Many were already calling her the greatest ever – before a positive dope test that evolved into one of the biggest scandals in Olympic history.

NATHAN CHEN

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Six
Nathan Chen spectacularly exorcised the demons of Pyeongchang (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Four years ago in Pyeongchang, Nathan Chen blew his chance of gold with a series of falls in his short program. In Beijing, as his great rival Yuzuru Hanyu faltered, Chen brought the house down with a glorious skate to Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ – taking gold and a tribute from Elton himself into the bargain.

ALL ABOUT EVE

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Sixteen
Emotional Eve Muirhead charged to Olympic gold (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Twenty years after Rhona Martin delivered her famous ‘Stone of Destiny’, curling finally came home as Eve Muirhead staged a great escape against Sweden in the semi-finals then thumped Japan in the final to earn Olympic gold at the fourth time of asking. A silver for Bruce Mouat’s men helped put the sport firmly back on the map.

MUIR THE MERRIER

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Eleven
Kirsty Muir produced some rare bright moments for the British team (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Amid a wholly forgettable Games for Great Britain – curling apart – 17-year-old Scot Kirsty Muir shone out, securing a brilliant fifth place in the ski Big Air and another top 10 finish later in the slopestyle. Muir will head back for her Highers having inspired a new generation of freestyle stars.

LINDSEY JACOBELLIS

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Five
Lindsey Jacobellis secured Olympic redemption with two golds in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Known for her mistake on the final jump that cost her gold in Turin in 2006, Jacobellis, now 36, spectacularly exorcised those Olympic demons by storming to an unexpected and long-awaited gold in the women’s snowboard-cross. She later teamed up with Nick Baumgartner to also win gold in the team event.

