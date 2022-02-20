Great Britain falls short on medals target in Beijing despite curling success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Great Britain falls short on medals target in Beijing despite curling success

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 12:15 pm Updated: February 20, 2022, 2:25 pm
Great Britain’s curlers delivered a stunning return on their investment but other sports disappointed in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain’s failure to meet its broad medals target in Beijing is sure to raise some serious questions relating to support and funding in the weeks and months ahead.

UK Sport set a target of three to seven medals in Beijing and Team GB delivered two – both in curling.

Here the PA news agency assesses the strengths and weaknesses of each of the main separately funded areas that come under the broad winter sports umbrella.

OLYMPICS Briefing
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: Team GB funding from UK Sport. 

BOBSLEIGH

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Sixteen
Brad Hall worked wonders with his four-man bobsleigh team (Robert Michael/PA)

Funding: £120,000
Grade: B
Despite having funding effectively stripped in the wake of a poor Pyeongchang cycle, Brad Hall worked miracles to fashion a team that could compete close to the world’s best. His sixth-placed finish in the four-man competition was a valiant effort that will surely be acknowledged with a funding upgrade.

CURLING

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Sixteen
Eve Muirhead’s curling team sealed a spectacular Olympics for the sport (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Funding: £5.2m
Grade: A+
The emphatic over-achievers of the winter sports programme, Eve Muirhead’s gold medal and Bruce Mouat’s silver will spark calls for more cash to be be poured in and extra rinks and facilities to spring up around Britain. The country’s quadrennial love affair with curling deserves to become a much more permanent affair.

FIGURE SKATING

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Eight
Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson have podium potential (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Funding: £40,000
Grade: C+
Good judges, including former Olympic champion Robin Cousins, believe British ice dancers Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson are fresh and talented enough to nudge their way towards medal contention in four years’ time in Milan-Cortina. Their impressive ‘Lion King’ routine will certainly have won a few hearts back home.

SHORT TRACK

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day One
Farrell Treacy rode his luck to reach a final (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Funding: £720,000
Grade: D
After years of near-misses, short-track was a disappointment in Beijing, with only Farrell Treacy’s somewhat fortunate advance to the 1500m final to brighten the gloom. Yet short-track remains an exciting and relatively accessible sport in the UK, and is perhaps deserving of a more profitable long-term plan.

SKELETON

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Seven
Laura Deas was one of four skeleton sliders to disappoint (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Funding: £6.4m
Grade: F
The big losers in this Olympic cycle, questions will have to be asked about the continued funding of a sport which, despite yielding years of sustained British success, is yet to really leave a broad legacy. As far as return-on-investment was concerned, the performances in Beijing were frankly a failure.

SKI/SNOWBOARD

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Three
Kirsty Muir starred in the freestyle Big Air (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Funding: £9.5m
Grade: D-
For all the freshness of Kirsty Muir, and Dave Ryding’s ebullient one-man band, the ski and slopestyle disciplines offered little in the way of medal prospects. New generations will emerge through the indoor snow-domes, but fashioning them into world-class competitors is clearly quite another issue.

OLYMPICS Briefing
Team GB Winter Olympic medals 2002-2022. 

