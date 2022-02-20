Helen Mirren: I do not remotely deserve a Lifetime Achievement Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Helen Mirren: I do not remotely deserve a Lifetime Achievement Award

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 12:37 pm
Dame Helen Mirren has said she does not ‘remotely deserve a Lifetime Achievement Award’ (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dame Helen Mirren has said she still fears she will be “found out” as she revealed her struggles with imposter syndrome.

The Oscar-winning actress, 76, is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Screen Actors Guild (SAG) next week.

Previous recipients of the accolade include Robert De Niro, Julie Andrews, Elizabeth Taylor and Gene Kelly.

Speaking to You Magazine about the award, Mirren said: “Yes, it’s extraordinary.

“I genuinely do not feel I remotely deserve it, except that I’m still alive and working.

“I’ve done some wonderful films and I’ve done some pretty awful films.

“It took me by surprise, completely. A great honour.”

The star won an Oscar, a Bafta and a SAG award for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen, adding to her collection of Emmys, Baftas and a Tony award.

Mirren added: “I think of myself as still being the way I was in my mind, in my body, through my 20s, 30s and 40s: struggling, ambitious, frustrated and self-critical.

“I still feel the same person. I wonder if that ever goes?

“There’s always that endless, niggling feeling, ‘Oh god, I’m going be found out any minute now. I got away with it that time, but the next time I’ll be found out.’

“Because you can never be absolutely sure that you’re that good at what you do.

“It’s not like being a doctor or a surgeon or an architect or a gardener where you can look at your work and go, ‘Oh yeah, that’s really good.’

“It’s a much more mutable thing, our job.”

The actress next stars in The Duke alongside Jim Broadbent, which tells the real-life story of Newcastle cab driver Kempton Bunton, who was prosecuted in 1965 for stealing Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery.

It is the last film from Notting Hill director Roger Michell, who died in September at the age of 65.

