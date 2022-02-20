We can really push on – Eric Dier urges Spurs to use City victory as launchpad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
We can really push on – Eric Dier urges Spurs to use City victory as launchpad

By Press Association
February 20, 2022, 5:02 pm
Eric Dier knows Tottenham still have work to do (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eric Dier says Tottenham’s stunning win at Manchester City will only count for something if they use it as a launchpad for the rest of the season.

Spurs put in their best performance under Antonio Conte to end City’s 15-game unbeaten run in a dramatic 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Harry Kane scored the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time, just two minutes after Riyad Mahrez looked to have stole a point for City with a late penalty.

Harry Kane
Harry Kane clinched a vital victory at Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

The three points were timely after back-to-back home defeats and hauled them back into the race for the top four.

Wins like this do not come around often, so defender Dier, making his return from injury, says Spurs have to make it mean something.

“Obviously a really good win for us, especially against them away from home, but anywhere to be honest,” he said. “They are a fantastic side and I think probably the best in the world.

“For us to win after the results we’ve had as well, to come here and win is really big for us and important for us and hopefully it can push us on.

“To be honest I think this win is important if we take it in the right way. If we recognise that if we play with that intensity, with that commitment, that unity, if we play with that every game then we can really push on from this.

“I think we have to take this win in the right way, not get carried away but recognise what we need to do as a team to get results and play well.

“I think it’s really important how we take this result. We have to take it with humility and understand that as a team we can be very good.”

While City were in Champions League action in midweek, Spurs were able to enjoy a full week on the training pitch and Dier reckons that extra time proved vital.

“It’s difficult to get time in with the fixture list, especially with all the games we’ve had to reschedule due to Covid,” he said.

“It was really good for us to have time to prepare as much as possible on the pitch for a game like this is obviously helpful, but not just for this game but to be able to keep working on the manager’s ideas and the way he wants to play.

“It’s important to have that time given he came in at the beginning of the season, so we have to take advantage of it as much as possible on the pitch, off the pitch and in the meeting room as well.”

