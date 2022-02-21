US and Egypt launch group to prepare for Cop27 climate summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
US and Egypt launch group to prepare for Cop27 climate summit

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 9:32 am Updated: February 21, 2022, 4:49 pm
Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shoukry and US special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry (AP)
The United States and Egypt have launched a joint working group to prepare for the next climate change summit in November.

US envoy for climate issues John Kerry said the group is focused on the United Nations’ Cop27 conference in Egypt’s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

He said the country has already begun its preparations for the meeting.

Mr Kerry said other world tensions, including the ongoing Ukraine crisis, “will not change the reality of what is happening every day with respect to our climate”, and called the issue an “international threat for all of us”.

John Kerry
Mr Kerry chairs his delegations during a meeting (AP)

The special presidential envoy on climate said at a news briefing in Cairo with Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shukry: “There are no politics in this. There is no ideology in this. This is not anything to do with some of the issues (of concern for the US administration).”

Mr Kerry, who also met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, was referring to conflicts in the Middle East and probably Egypt’s human rights record, which has drawn criticism from the US and other Western governments.

Mr Shukry said they discussed priorities and goals of the Egyptian-chaired Cop27, including making funds available to developing counties to implement the Paris 2015 agreement on climate change.

The former US senator and secretary of state, who landed in the Egyptian capital on Sunday, spoke at the American University in Cairo on the future of international climate action in the lead-up to Cop27.

He called for concerted efforts to cut carbon dioxide emissions by a minimum of 45% by 2030.

“The test ahead of us is not just a political and diplomatic challenge to tame mother nature – it is a test pitting human nature against itself,” he said.

In a news briefing, Mr Kerry said they aim to implement all promises made in last year’s UN climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

In the 2021 summit, almost 200 nations accepted a compromise deal, which outside experts said showed progress, but not success.

Mr Kerry said that the US was also working with Egypt on its own transition to a clean energy future.

In June, Mr Kerry announced an increase in US funding to help Egypt convert to solar energy and move away from fossil fuels, a major source of energy in the country of over 100 million people.

In recent years, the Egyptian government has taken steps to convert to renewables, seizing the advantage of the country’s optimal solar and wind conditions for energy harvesting.

Also on Monday, the Council of Europe warned in a statement that a lack of at-scale funding for “resilient and just energy transitions” in developing countries is an obstacle for green and sustainable development.

