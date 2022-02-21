Search expanded on burning ferry off Corfu with 10 still missing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire service rescuers have expanded a search inside a burning ferry anchored off the Greek island of Corfu, with 10 people still missing.

The blaze on the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia is burning for a fourth day, as rescuers gained more expanded access inside the 183-metre vessel after containing the flames.

The body of a Greek man was discovered inside the ship on Sunday.

Ten people are still missing (AP)

A total of 281 people were rescued. They included two men who were airlifted by rescuers off the ferry, and a third man who managed to free himself and reach the deck of the vessel after being trapped for more than two days.

Relatives of the missing passengers waited for news outside the port authority on Corfu, among them the family of Greek truck driver Nikos Bekiaris, a father of three.

“I feel certain that my husband is alive because he is a professional, he is experienced, he knows how to look after himself. He is waiting for help,″ said the missing driver’s wife, Vania Bekiari.