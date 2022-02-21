British curling boss Nigel Holl hopes to grow sport after Olympic medals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

British curling boss Nigel Holl hopes to grow sport after Olympic medals

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 11:12 am
Great Britain’s Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate curling gold medal success at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Great Britain’s Mili Smith, Hailey Duff, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Eve Muirhead celebrate curling gold medal success at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games (Andrew Milligan/PA)

British curling boss Nigel Holl hopes Winter Olympic Games success will launch a revolution in the sport and provide more golden days like the one enjoyed in Beijing.

Eve Muirhead’s team added to the men’s silver won by Bruce Mouat and company to claim Great Britain’s first curling gold medal since Rhona Martin’s famous triumph in 2002.

But Holl, the Team GB performance director for curling, insists action must be taken now to ensure it is not another two decades before British curlers are on top of the Olympic podium again.

“We have got to do something differently to what we did back then,” Holl said after Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff, plus alternate Mili Smith, won Britain’s first gold medal on the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“We are hearing, and it is quite hard to tell from Beijijng, that the country has totally switched on to curling and loving it.

“My plea to ice rink owners across the UK is buy some curling stones, put some curling sheets down, give people the opportunity to try the game.

“It is a sport for everybody from eight to 80 genuinely. It is an incredible social sport and superb at elite level as well.

“Facilities across the UK should wake up, seize the opportunity and my plea to facility operators, organisations like Sport England, Sport Scotland and Sport Wales, is to invest in curling facilities.

“There are something like about 28 specialised rinks in Scotland and there are three operating at the moment for curling in England – Tunbridge Wells, Preston, Cambridge. We need to spread that.

“It is a sport for everybody, and we have proven it is a sport that GB can and will do very well at in the future.”

Team GB would have suffered a Beijing medals wash-out but for the performances of their world-class curlers.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games – Day Sixteen
Great Britain’s curlers in action during the women’s curling gold medal match in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The men’s team of skipper Mouat, Hammy McMillan, Bobby Lammie, Grant Hardie and alternate Ross Whyte claimed silver after being edged out 5-4 by Sweden in the Olympic final.

Holl said: “The biggest difference is we have a dedicated centre, the national curling academy in Stirling and we have got some fantastic coaches and support staff across a range of disciplines.

“We have built a culture of excellence in the last couple of years and Covid has actually helped us do. The players have bought into that change.

“It isn’t just a building where there is ice. They are full-time athletes there from 8am until late afternoon.

“They have got incredible support around them, technology, data, video, performance analysis.

“We are creating a very special environment and that helps us for the future going forward.

“The younger players following behind the guys are getting the benefit of it now.

“Watch out for the future. This is only the start.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal