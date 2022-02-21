F-5 fighter plane crash kills three in north-west Iran

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

F-5 fighter plane crash kills three in north-west Iran

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 12:49 pm
Firefighters extinguish the blaze at the scene of the fighter jet crash (Tasnim News agency via AP)
Firefighters extinguish the blaze at the scene of the fighter jet crash (Tasnim News agency via AP)

Three people have died after a fighter jet crashed into a stadium in a city in north-west Iran, according to reports.

The state-run news agency IRNA said the crash killed two pilots and a civilian.

The F-5 fighter crashed in a residential area of Tabriz, a city of 1.6 million residents. Authorities are investigating the incident.

General Reza Yousefi, commander of the air base in Tabriz, said the jet had been used for training and suffered a technical problem in the air.

“Pilots could not reach the runway,” he said.

The wreckage of the fighter jet
The wreckage of the fighter jet (Tasnim News agency via AP)

Gen Yousefi added that in an effort to avoid crashing into the residential area, the pilots guided the jet to the stadium.

The report quoted Gen Yousefi as saying: “The Pilots sacrificed themselves – they could (have) used the ejection system, but they refused to do it.”

Instead, they headed for the stadium “to keep people safe”, he added.

A state TV reporter at the crash scene said the plane went down on a football pitch and because the width of the pitch was not long enough, it left the pitch and hit a school wall.

No one was inside. Schools were closed amid Iran’s sixth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran’s air force has an assortment of US-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]