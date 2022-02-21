Madagascar braces for another ‘big one’ as cyclone approaches storm-hit island

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Madagascar braces for another ‘big one’ as cyclone approaches storm-hit island

By Press Association
February 21, 2022, 4:35 pm
A house lies in ruins in Madagascar following an earlier storm (Viviene Rakotoarivony/AP)
The island of Madagascar off the east coast of Africa is bracing for yet another cyclone having already been hit by three major tropical storms in the last month.

Cyclone Emnati is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of Madagascar on Tuesday amid fears it will be a stronger storm than the three that have left nearly 200 people dead this cyclone season.

Most of those deaths have been on the Indian Ocean island but people have also died in Mozambique and Malawi on mainland Africa.

Tropical storm Ana hit Madagascar in late January.

The devastating Cyclone Batsirai left more than 120 people dead and displaced around 143,000 on the island earlier this month. It also destroyed buildings and roads. Cyclone Dumako made landfall just last week.

A red alert has been issued for Emnati, which is moving over the Indian Ocean and currently has maximum wind speeds of 138mph, according to the UN weather station on the island of Reunion, which monitors the cyclones.

Emnati has been categorised as a strong cyclone and is expected to pummel the Vatomandry and Farafangana regions in eastern Madagascar with heavy rains, storm surges and strong winds.

“We are preparing for a big one,” said Vincent Dalonneau, Madagascar director of the aid agency Humanity & Inclusion.

“This is the most intense cyclone season I have seen since I have been here. We are already prepared for the storm. Our teams are tired and still preparing for multiple emergencies at once.”

The UN weather agency said eight to 12 more cyclones are expected in the Madagascar and southern African region by the time the cyclone season ends in May.

The agency had previously warned of more intense “high-impact tropical cyclones, coastal flooding and intense rainfall linked to climate change”.

Cyclone Idai and Cyclone Kenneth caused massive destruction and hundreds of deaths in Mozambique and neighbouring countries in 2019, leading the UN weather agency to send a task force to the region.

