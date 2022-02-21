Liverpool duo Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino remain doubts for Carabao Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits he does not yet know whether forwards Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino will be fit for Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

The pair both missed the weekend win over Norwich, Jota with an ankle problem and Firmino a thigh muscle issue, and will sit out the midweek visit of Leeds.

Jota appears to have more chance of making the Wembley clash against Chelsea, with Klopp admitting after the victory over the Canaries his injury was better than they first thought, but both are facing a race against time.

We are still waiting to see if Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota can be involved at Wembley but ‘will try everything’, said Jürgen Klopp ⬇️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 21, 2022

“It’s too early. I don’t even know if it will be a late decision or not,” he told the club’s website.

“I saw them both today, they both look great – but those two always look great.

“We have to see how the specific issues develop, but we obviously will try everything.”