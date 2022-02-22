Hong Kong orders mandatory Covid tests for all residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hong Kong orders mandatory Covid tests for all residents

By Press Association
February 22, 2022, 10:49 am Updated: February 22, 2022, 11:13 am
Residents line up to get tested for coronavirus at a temporary testing centre despite the rain in Hong Kong (Kin Cheung/AP)
Hong Kong will test its entire population for Covid-19 in March, the city’s leader said, as it grapples with its worst outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.

The population will be tested three times in March, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said at a news conference.

Ms Lam said that testing capacity will be boosted to one million a day or more.

“Since we have a population of some seven million people, testing will take about seven days,” she said.

Residents line up to get tested for coronavirus at a temporary testing centre in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

Hong Kong has reported about 5,000 new daily infections since February 15, with the number threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system.

Since the surge began at the beginning of the year, the city has recorded nearly 54,000 cases and 145 deaths.

The order for citywide testing comes after mainland Chinese authorities dispatched health workers and medical resources last week to help contain the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Ms Lam also said the city’s isolation facilities are “severely inadequate” and that it is “working very hard with the full support of the central authorities” to build more facilities.

Current social distancing measures, such as a ban on dining at restaurants after 6pm, will be extended until April 20.

“This is not good news to the sectors affected, but really at this stage of the pandemic we have no choice but to take these measures,” Ms Lam said.

She said the city hopes to boost its vaccination rate to 90% by early March.

