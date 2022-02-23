Tonga’s internet finally restored five weeks after volcanic eruption and tsunami

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tonga’s internet finally restored five weeks after volcanic eruption and tsunami

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 5:43 am
Tonga’s main internet connection to the rest of the world has finally been restored more than five weeks after the huge volcanic eruption and tsunami severed a crucial undersea cable (POIS Christopher Szumlanski/Australian Defence Force/AP)
Tonga’s main internet connection to the rest of the world has finally been restored more than five weeks after a huge volcanic eruption and tsunami severed a crucial undersea cable.

Three people in Tonga were killed by the January 15 tsunami, dozens of homes were destroyed and drinking water was tainted.

The fibre-optic cable is now fully operational again after being reconnected on Tuesday, said Samiuela Fonua, the chairperson at Tonga Cable Ltd, the state-owned company that owns the cable.

“It’s a huge relief when you know things have come to the end and are working well,” Mr Fonua told The Associated Press. “It’s one step forward for the country.”

Mr Fonua said the crew aboard a repair ship replaced about 56 miles of cable that had been damaged by the tsunami. His company did not have enough spare cable, Mr Fonua added, and needed to borrow some from other companies.

Australian Defence Force and Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade crisis personnel stand amid the rubble outside a house in Tonga
The fibre-optic cable is now fully operational again after being reconnected Tuesday (CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Defence Force/AP)

The fix means Tonga Cable can now focus on repairing a second severed cable that connects some of the outer islands to the main island, Mr Fonua said. That cable runs close to the undersea volcano.

Mr Fonua said that entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX company had also been helping restore connections through its network of low-orbit satellites called Starlink.

Mr Fonua said his company had been testing the satellite connections this week and they had been working well. He said that now the main cable was restored, he hoped the SpaceX connections could be used for reconnecting people on some of the outer islands.

Officials in neighbouring Fiji said SpaceX had established a station there to help restore connections in Tonga.

A damaged church on the Tongan island of Atata
A damaged church on the Tongan island of Atata (Kilo Folau/Broadcom Broadcasting/AP)

Tonga has also been grappling with its first outbreak of coronavirus, which may have been brought in by foreign military crews aboard ships and planes delivering vital aid after the eruption.

The outbreak has grown to more than 250 cases but so far there have been no reported deaths. The country of 105,000 has begun easing some virus restrictions after initially imposing a lockdown.

Tongan health officials say that 90% of people aged 12 and over have had at least two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

