Climate activists attempt to block access to three German airports By Press Association February 23, 2022, 9:19 am Climate activists of the group Uprising of the Last Generation block an access road to the cargo area from Munich Airport (dpa via AP)

Climate activists have blocked roads leading to Germany's three biggest airports, gluing themselves to the ground before police arrived. Members of the group Uprising of the Last Generation said they wanted to disrupt cargo and passenger traffic at the airports in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin. The group has demanded that the government should take measures to end food waste. A protester is removed at Frankfurt Airport (dpa via AP) It argues that throwing away vast amounts of usable food contributes to hunger and climate change. Past protests involving the blocking of roads and ports have drawn criticism from officials across the political spectrum. The blockades are reminiscent of the protests last year by the climate action group Insulate Britain, which obstructed many main roads in the UK.