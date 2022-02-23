Every chance Romelu Lukaku will start for Chelsea in cup final – Thomas Tuchel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Every chance Romelu Lukaku will start for Chelsea in cup final – Thomas Tuchel

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 11:39 am
Romelu Lukaku remained an unused substitute in Chelsea's Champions League win over Lille
Romelu Lukaku remained an unused substitute in Chelsea's Champions League win over Lille

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Romelu Lukaku has “every chance” of starting Sunday’s Carabao Cup final despite not featuring in Tuesday’s 2-0 Champions League win over Lille.

The £98million club-record striker remained an unused replacement as Chelsea put one foot into the quarter-finals with victory in their last-16 first-leg win at Stamford Bridge.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic struck fine goals amid energetic forward-line performances that could point the way to take on Jurgen Klopp’s Reds at Wembley this weekend.

But Blues boss Tuchel was quick to explain Lukaku’s omission against Lille was solely a plan for that encounter in isolation.

“Every game is different. The focus for this game was on intensity and a high-speed game,” said Tuchel.

“We needed hard work against the ball and intensive teamwork and Romelu struggled in the last games a little bit to deliver that.

“That’s what I mean when I said I felt him a bit tired, mentally and physically.

“He has started every match since the Liverpool game, and had extra time as well.

“It is like this, and against Lille we went for three other players.

“Kai is in very good shape and he delivered high-intensive metres for the team.

“We have four days to decide and recover and – of course – there’s every chance for Romelu to play.”

Lukaku set a Premier League record-low seven touches in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, with the 28-year-old still scrabbling to find his Stamford Bridge niche.

Havertz has cantered into form in recent weeks in contrast and will be pushing to start Sunday’s League Cup final in the false nine role.

N’Golo Kante laid on Chelsea’s second goal for Pulisic with a driving run and a perfectly-timed slide-rule pass.

Chelsea will need Kante at his game-breaking best for Sunday’s showdown with Liverpool, especially if Mateo Kovacic cannot find fitness in time for the Wembley encounter.

Kovacic hobbled out of the clash with an apparent left leg problem, while Hakim Ziyech also limped off the field wearing a pained expression.

Mateo Kovacic (left) in action against Lille
Mateo Kovacic (left) hobbled out of the clash with an apparent left leg problem

Tuchel hopes to receive good news on both men in the next couple of days, but Chelsea have been left to sweat on their availability for the weekend.

France’s World Cup-winning midfielder Kante hit back to his best after his recent injury niggles against Lille however, leaving Tuchel delighted but not surprised.

“In the last few weeks he had some problems to find his strength and rhythm after his injury,” said Tuchel.

“But he was back on top level against Lille and he got better every minute throughout the game.

“As soon as that happens, instantly he has a huge impact. But this is not a surprise because we know about his huge qualities.

“He found his rhythm, delivered a huge impact and it was an absolutely top performance.”

