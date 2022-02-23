Maybe I am not so good – Antonio Conte appears to question his Tottenham future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Maybe I am not so good – Antonio Conte appears to question his Tottenham future

By Press Association
February 23, 2022, 10:35 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 10:53 pm
Antonio Conte appeared to question if he is the right man for Tottenham (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Antonio Conte appeared to question if he is the right man for Tottenham (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Antonio Conte appeared to question whether he is the right man to fix Tottenham’s problems after they fell to a 1-0 defeat to relegation-battling Burnley on Wednesday night.

The highs of Saturday’s 3-2 win away to Premier League leaders Manchester City were swept away as Ben Mee’s header gave the Clarets their first back-to-back wins in 13 months, moving Sean Dyche’s side to within two points of safety.

But for Tottenham, it was a fourth league defeat in five, keeping them in eighth place – the same position they were in when Conte replaced Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of November.

After the match, a dejected Conte said: “I don’t want to comment on the game, only the situation. In the last five games we lost four times. This is the reality, it’s not about the performances.

Antonio Conte's side suffered another defeat
Antonio Conte’s side suffered another defeat (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“This is the reality. No one deserves this type of situation, the club, me, the players, the fans, but this is the reality.

“I came here to try to improve the situation in Tottenham but maybe in this moment I am not so good. For me it’s very frustrating because I know we are working a lot and trying to get the best of every single player, but this reality is this.

“I am too honest to close my eyes…I think we will see how the situation is and make an assessment.”

Prior to their win at City, Spurs had lost to Chelsea, Southampton and Wolves, a run interrupted by a 3-1 win over Brighton in the FA Cup.

Though they are still only three points from fifth place with games in hand on West Ham above them, Conte said their form was closer to that of a side battling relegation.

“I am not used to this type of situation,” he added. “The situation is not changing. Someone has to speak about the race for the top, but the reality is in the last five games we are fighting for the relegation zone.

“This is the truth…I don’t want to close my eyes. I have to take responsibility and I’m open to every decision because I want to help Tottenham. From the first day I arrived I want to help.

“I repeat: I am too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way, and also take my salary, it’s not right in this moment…

“I want to try to improve the situation and also to make assessment with the club because if we continue in this way, maybe we have to pay great attention because this league we can finish 10th, 12th, 13th the same way that when I arrive here, the same position.”

For Burnley, victory on the back of the 3-0 win at Brighton on Saturday appeared to vindicate Dyche’s belief that his side have never been far away from where they need to be.

The Clarets had won only one league game all season before the weekend but these two results have injected real hope at Turf Moor as Leeds, Everton and Brentford are drawn into the relegation scrap.

“It’s only a couple of wins, it’s not a done season, but it really layers up the belief in what we do,” Dyche added.

“Every season is tough, every season is a restart for us and there are points within a season where we restart.

“We did that against Arsenal (a 0-0 draw on January 23) and we’ve taken nine points from six games, four of them against what you might call top-four sides with four clean sheets.

“Now it’s about building on that. We had a win at Brighton which was very convincing but can you back it up? I thought we did that and I’m very, very pleased with that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]