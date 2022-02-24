Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh in hospital following heart attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh in hospital following heart attack

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 8:59 am
Rod Marsh is in hospital (Mike Egerton/PA)
Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh is in a critical condition after suffering a heart attack.

The 74-year-old made 96 Test appearances for Australia and ended his career with a then record 355 dismissals.

The Australian Cricketers’ Association said some of his former team-mates were with him at a hospital in Queensland after attending a charity event.

Rod Marsh rings the bell at Lord's
“The thoughts of everyone within cricket are with the family and many friends of Rod Marsh, who is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a heart attack this morning,” an ACA statement read.

“Rod is an influential figure in Australian cricket and has been so for more than 50 years.

“He was in Bundaberg as part of the Queensland Bulls Masters event and is currently surrounded by some of his former team-mates. He will soon be joined by his family, who are making their way to Bundaberg.”

Marsh made a further 92 appearances in white-ball cricket for his country in an international career that lasted from 1970 to 1984.

After retiring from playing he held numerous roles, including a spell as England selector from 2003 to 2005.

