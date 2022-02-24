Russian Grand Prix still on but F1 bosses watch Ukraine situation ‘very closely’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russian Grand Prix still on but F1 bosses watch Ukraine situation ‘very closely’

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 10:49 am Updated: February 24, 2022, 12:39 pm
Sochi has held a Grand Prix since 2014 (David Davies/PA)
Formula One bosses have refused to call off the Russian Grand Prix.

The race in Sochi, which has been on the calendar since 2014, is set to take place on September 25.

Russia president Vladimir Putin has declared an invasion on neighbouring Ukraine.

An F1 spokesperson said: “Formula One is closely watching the very fluid developments like many others and at this time has no further comment on the race scheduled for September.

“We will continue to monitor the situation very closely.”

Spain F1 Pre-Season Testing
Lewis Hamilton, pictured in pre-season testing in Barcelona, won the Russian Grand Prix last year (AP)

The Russian race at Sochi’s Olympic Park is due to move to Igora Drive, 40 miles north of St Petersburg, from 2023.

UEFA is understood to be drawing up contingency plans over where to host this season’s Champions League final.

The showpiece is due to take place at the the 68,000-capacity Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg on May 28.

Speaking on Wednesday, the grid’s sole Russian driver, Nikita Mazepin told Sky Sports: “I am not struggling at all because I have always been a big supporter of sport without politics.

“From the understanding that we have with Formula One, the race is going ahead and you will surely see me there.”

However, two drivers did not share Mazepin’s opinion.

World champion Max Verstappen said: “When a country is at war, it is not correct to race there.”

And four-time former world champion Sebastian Vettel said: “I should not go, I will not go.

“People are being killed for stupid reasons. It is a very strange and mad leadership.”

