Fear and calm among Ukrainians as Russian invasion begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Fear and calm among Ukrainians as Russian invasion begins

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 11:03 am
People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine (Emilio Morenatti/AP)
People walk in a subway to get a train as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Although Ukrainians had been warned for weeks that war with Russia was imminent, when the attacks finally came on Thursday many seemed not to know how to react.

Civil defence sirens wailed in the air of the capital Kyiv on the grey and drizzly morning, but the city’s main street Khreshchatyk was a mixture of anxiety and normalcy.

The hotel where many Associated Press journalists stayed ordered an evacuation within 30 minutes.

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine
Traffic jams are seen as people leave Kyiv (Emilio Morenatti/AP)

Upon checkout, the friendly desk clerk asked: “Did you have anything from the mini-bar?”

Outside, guests hurriedly loaded their hastily packed luggage into cars, while passers-by walked dogs and occasionally waved at acquaintances.

Some had been awakened by the sound of explosions on the city’s fringes, but others heard nothing.

The mayor of Boryspil, the suburb where the capital’s main airport lies, said some of the explosions were due to the shooting down of drones of unidentified origin.

“I’m not scared at the moment, maybe I’ll be scared later,” said Maxim Prudskoi, a resident standing on Khreshchatyk.

In Mariupol, the Azov Sea port city that many fear will be the first major target because of its strategic importance and valuable heavy industry, AP journalists saw similar scenes of aplomb and fear.

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine
Damaged radar arrays and other equipment at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol (Sergei Grits/AP)

People waited at bus stops, seemingly on their way to work, while others hastened to their cars to leave the city that is only about 15 kilometres (less than 10 miles) from the front line with the Donetsk People’s Republic, one of two separatist-held areas recognised by Russian President Vladimir Putin as independent this week in a prelude to the invasion.

As the morning progressed in Kyiv, alarm rose, with long lines of cars at petrol stations and others heading away from the city.

The city’s extensive subway system was declared free for all users and scores of people huddled with luggage in corridors, appearing uncertain where to travel to but comforted by the protection of being underground.

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko called on the city’s three million people to stay indoors unless they were workers in critical sectors and said everyone should prepare go-bags with necessities such as medicine and documents.

People inspect the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine
People inspect the damage from Russian shelling in Kyiv (Mikhail Palinchak/AP)

The ambivalent reaction of Ukrainians may reflect the frequent attempts by President Volodymyr Zelensky to moderate expectations of aggression by Russia.

He had argued that panic would lead to societal destabilisation that could be as much of a tactical advantage for Russia as the estimated 150,000 troops that had massed on Ukraine’s borders since late last year.

“We didn’t believe this situation would come,” said Elizaveta Melnik, of Kyiv.

Mr Zelensky’s position notably changed on Wednesday, when Ukraine imposed a state of emergency that included possible restrictions on gatherings and limitations on vehicular traffic.

A man and woman stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine
A man and woman stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine (Andrew Marienko/AP)

A day later, after Russian troops entered the country, Mr Zelensky was imposing martial law.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal