Man who beheaded childhood friend who refused to marry him sentenced to death

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 1:27 pm
Police officers escort Zahir Jaffar, centre, for a court appearance in Islamabad, Pakistan (Anjum Naveed/AP)
A Pakistani court has sentenced a man from a prominent industrialist family to death after finding him guilty of murder for beheading a childhood friend who had refused to marry him.

The killing of Noor Mukadam by Zahir Jaffar last year shocked the country and drew nationwide condemnation, with the subsequent trial widely covered in the media.

The verdict was quickly hailed by civil society groups.

There is likely to be an appeal against the ruling.

Police officers escort Zahir Jaffar, centre, for a court appearance in Islamabad, Pakistan
The prosecution had alleged that Jaffar, 30, had a long-running friendship with Ms Mukadam, 27, the daughter of a diplomat, but she rejected his romantic advances.

In an episode at Jaffar’s home in an upscale area of the capital Islamabad last July, they said that Ms Mukadam leapt from a window when Jaffar refused to accept her rejection, but he ordered a security guard and a cook to capture her before he killed her.

A video that surfaced on social media at the time showed Jaffar dragging her back to his home.

Jaffar raped Ms Mukadam before brutally murdering her, police said in reports submitted to the court during the trial.

Ms Mukadam had gone to Jaffar’s house to say goodbye as he was planning to travel abroad.

Jaffar has both Pakistani and American citizenship.

The court also sentenced two domestic workers to 10 years’ prison time each for complicity in the killing.

Ms Mukadam’s family and friends along with human rights activists organised a movement around her death, demanding justice and holding candlelight vigils, and launching a social media campaign, #justicefornoor.

The trial shed light on the pervasiveness of violence against women in Pakistan, which usually affects the lower and middle classes.

Hundreds of women are killed in Pakistan each year in similar cases, and the numbers of those subjected to violence and sexual assaults are growing.

Ms Mukadam’s father Shaukat Ali welcomed the verdict, saying he would issue a detailed statement after reading the court’s ruling fully.

There was no immediate comment from Jaffar’s family.

His parents, who had been charged with conspiracy and evidence tampering, were both acquitted, said Shah Kawar, the lawyer for Ms Mukadam’s family.

During the trial, Jaffar’s lawyer portrayed him as mentally unstable, with the defendant often seen unkempt in the courthouse and occasionally shouting at court personnel.

Police officers escort Zahir Jaffar for a court appearance
Soon after his arrest he told the court he could not be put on trial in Pakistan because he was a US citizen.

The US embassy in Islamabad, however, said it has no involvement in criminal cases against its citizens overseas other than to provide information on available legal counsel, check that they are not being mistreated and offer to contact family members.

In a statement, Amnesty International welcomed the conviction, but argued against the death penalty.

The statement also said the conviction “was all the more significant” because Pakistan’s track record for prosecuting gender-based crimes is low.

“This conviction underscores the importance of ensuring that the criminal justice system responds effectively at all levels,” the statement said.

