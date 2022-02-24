Arsenal maintain top-four push thanks to late Wolves own goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal maintain top-four push thanks to late Wolves own goal

By Press Association
February 24, 2022, 10:13 pm
Arsenal scored a late winner (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal kept their Premier League top-four push moving in the right direction as a last-gasp Jose Sa own goal saw them come from behind to beat Wolves.

The Gunners had looked on course to lose ground on the sides above them but ultimately ran out 2-1 winners as Sa palmed an Alexandre Lacazette effort into his own net in the closing stages.

Earlier, Hwang Hee-chan had been gifted the chance to put Wolves ahead and they appeared set to leapfrog Arsenal into fifth before two goals in the last eight minutes turned the game on its head.

Club-record signing Nicolas Pepe levelled with a smart turn and finish just 11 minutes after he came off the bench, but it was Sa’s unfortunate glove which completed a comeback for Mikel Arteta’s side – who now sit just a point behind fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

The PA news agency understands Arteta has been granted a meeting with referee chiefs at PGMOL after being unhappy with a number of decisions he feels have gone against Arsenal in recent weeks.

One of those was the sending off of Gabriel Martinelli in the reverse fixture just a fortnight ago and, with the forward returning from his ban here, he was soon embroiled in more controversy.

With less than a minute on the clock, the hosts wanted a penalty as Martinelli appeared to be caught by Nelson Semedo, but play continued, much to the irk of the home side.

Wolves then had the ball in the net only to see Roman Saiss’ effort chalked off for offside, but they soon hit the front.

Nicolas Pepe scores
Nicolas Pepe levelled for Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Gabriel Magalhaes, scorer of the only goal as Arsenal won at Molineux, gifted possession to Hwang and he nipped in ahead of Aaron Ramsdale to finish.

The rest of the first half saw everyone involved with Arsenal become more and more frustrated and a smattering of jeers met the half-time whistle.

They were struggling to break down a resolute Wolves back line, with Lacazette in particular wasteful in and around the penalty area.

The introduction of Pepe and Eddie Nketiah turned the tide as the two combined to equalise and give renewed vigour to their chances of taking all three points.

The win was secured deep into added time as Nketiah slipped in Lacazette and his effort was palmed into his own net by Sa, leaving Arsenal celebrating on the pitch in a manner which saw them criticised by their Wolves counterparts in the return game.

