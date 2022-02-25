Kim Kardashian: Kanye West’s social media posts are causing ’emotional distress’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kim Kardashian: Kanye West’s social media posts are causing ’emotional distress’

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 1:53 am
Kim Kardashian arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016 (PA)
Kim Kardashian arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016 (PA)

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West’s social media posts are causing her “emotional distress” as she asked a US court to ignore his attempts to slow down their divorce.

The reality star claims West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has added conditions to the divorce and is seeking protections that are unnecessary and based on falsehoods.

The documents filed on behalf of Kardashian in Los Angeles Superior Court late on Wednesday are in response to the US rapper’s own recent filing.

Lawyers for Kardashian said it was clear that West was attempting to delay proceedings and is causing damage by doing so.

“Mr West, by his actions, has made it clear that he does not accept that the parties’ marital relationship is over,” the court filing says.

“Mr West has disseminated on social media the parties’ private communications and misinformation about personal family matters and co-parenting, which has caused emotional distress.”

In December, Kardashian asked the court to declare her legally single before the details of child custody and property are worked out.

This practice is common in complicated divorces.

In Wednesday’s filing the star said West had agreed to the move, known in court as bifurcation, in advance.

But West objected in in his own filing and raised a host of new issues on February 16.

At first it appeared there would be a smooth end to of one of the most followed celebrity unions in recent decades, between the 41-year-old reality TV superstar Kardashian and the 44-year-old rap and fashion mogul, who were married nearly seven years and have four children.

Kardashian filed the petition for the split a year ago and two months later, West filed his response, which agreed on all the major points including child custody.

Neither discussed the split publicly and a prenuptial agreement prevented property fights.

But in recent months West has lashed out on social media against Kardashian, her family, and her boyfriend, SNL comedian Pete Davidson.

The musician has aired complaints that he is not being allowed to make major parenting decisions and has been excluded from birthday parties and other events for their children.

In a personal declaration included with her filing on Wednesday, Kardashian said a judge declaring the two divorced might help with his moving on.

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” she said.

“I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

