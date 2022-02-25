Brentford coach Thomas Frank was worried for Christian Eriksen’s life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brentford coach Thomas Frank was worried for Christian Eriksen’s life

By Press Association
February 25, 2022, 10:34 pm
Christian Eriksen was an integral part of the Denmark national team (Tim Goode/PA)
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank feared he may never see Christian Eriksen alive again, let alone make a return to top-flight football.

Eriksen is now ready for a much-anticipated competitive Brentford debut during Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle in what will be an emotional occasion for Danes watching all around the world.

Former Tottenham and Inter Milan playmaker Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch during Denmark’s Euro 2020 group match against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 last year which sent shockwaves through football.

Eriksen, who has played for the Bees in a couple of behind-closed-doors fixtures, revealed he had “died for five minutes” at the Parken Stadion. Following his recovery, he needed an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

Rules in Italy meant Eriksen could not play there and so left Inter Milan by mutual consent, before a free agent move to Brentford ahead of the January deadline offered the opportunity of a return to action.

“I watched the game, and at that moment in time I didn’t think about if he was playing football (again) or not – the only concern I had was that he was brought back to life,” said Frank, who had a spell in charge of Denmark’s youth international teams early in his career.

“When you have got that confirmed, I think that was 45 minutes to an hour after, then that was the big, big thing.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen warms up on the pitch
Christian Eriksen was an integral part of the Danish squad (Nick Potts/PA)

“Instantly when I saw him go to the ground, I could just see that is was not naturally, so, you know, we talked about that: ‘this is not good for him’.

“Then when then you knew it was fine and the next six, seven months, there was a lot of calls.

“I have coached more than half of the (Denmark) national team and a lot of the staff members are friends, close personal friends, so for all of them involved closely it was of course big to see him (improving) as the days went on after.

“For me, life moves on and the good thing is because he was alive then it is a little bit more natural.”

Eriksen, 30, also spent time building up his fitness with another of his former clubs at Ajax before making a transfer deadline day move to west London.

Frank is in no doubt Eriksen has complete confidence in his own well-being.

“At the beginning meeting (after his arrival) where he stood up and talked to the players and the staff and said ‘don’t worry, I’m fine. I just want to play football, don’t hesitate in terms of kicking me down in training. I just want to be normal’. I think that was a big moment,” the Brentford boss recalled.

“For tomorrow, of course, it will be a tiny bit more special – and there is no doubt that I will remind the players about that.

“We are going in and playing a very important football match, doing everything we can to win – but there are things that are bigger and put life into perspective.”

