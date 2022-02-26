FIFA urged to take swift, decisive action against Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News World

FIFA urged to take swift, decisive action against Russia

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 3:03 pm Updated: February 26, 2022, 4:13 pm
FIFA is facing calls to ban Russia from the World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)
FIFA is facing growing calls to take decisive action against Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The world governing body has been quiet on the issue since a issuing a statement on Thursday saying it would “continue to monitor the situation” and issue an update “in due course”.

Gary Lineker (left) is among those calling for strong action against Russia
FIFA has since come under pressure with Poland’s football association and players announcing on Saturday they would be boycotting next month’s World Cup qualifier against Russia.

Sweden, who could face Russia in the next round of the play-offs, then also said they would refuse to play the match, with the nation’s football federation calling on FIFA to cancel Russia’s matches.

“The federal board also urges FIFA to cancel the play-off matches in March in which Russia participates,” a statement said.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Aston Villa’s Matty Cash was booked after taking his shirt off to display a message of support (Gareth Fuller/PA)

This came after European counterpart UEFA took a decision on Friday to move its flagship Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris while other sports, notably Formula One, have moved to cut ties with Russia.

During Saturday’s Premier League action, Aston Villa’s Poland defender Matty Cash was booked after he celebrated a goal by unveiling a message in support of international team-mate Tomasz Kedziora, who plays for Dynamo Kiev and remains in the Ukrainian capital.

Former England striker Gary Lineker, top scorer at the 1986 World Cup, believes FIFA needs to make a strong statement and bar Russia from competing in this year’s tournament in Qatar.

Lineker tweeted: “If @FIFAcom gives the World Cup qualifier to Poland and throws out Russia (unless, of course, they pull out of Ukraine), it would send a powerful and meaningful message.”

He added: “Come on @FIFAcom do what’s right.”

On the statement issued by Poland’s players in which they stated their refusal to play against Russia, Lineker tweeted: “Proud of how footballers are once again standing up for what is right.”

Lineker’s sentiments were echoed by a number of politicians.

Damian Collins, the Conservative MP for Folkestone and Hythe who is a former chair of the House of Commons digital, culture, media and sport select committee, tweeted: “Russia should be banned from the World Cup. @FIFAcom banned Yugoslavia from the 1994 World Cup and should do the same to Russia now.”

Lucy Powell, the shadow secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport, tweeted: “It shouldn’t be for individual countries to take a stand, sport governance like ⁦@FIFAcom should make the decision: that Russia should not be allowed to participate in international competitions while it’s engaging in an illegal, brutal invasion.”

Andy Burnham, a former sports minister who is now mayor of Greater Manchester, tweeted: “What did we do to deserve FIFA? The people’s game should always be the first to support the people. But FIFA follow the money. They are, and always have been, a disgrace.”

Mark Halsey, a former FIFA and Premier League referee, also feels Russia should be excluded.

Halsey tweeted: “Excellent news from Poland’s football federation refusing to play Russia in their @FIFAWorldCup play off game, Poland shouldn’t have to make that stance as @FIFAcom should have already banished Russia from the competition #Ukraine.”

