43 injured as tourist bus veers off road in Bavaria

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 6:05 pm
A tourist bus headed for the Austrian Alps crashed on a local highway in Upper Bavaria (Fire Department Traunstein via AP)
A total of 43 people have been injured after a tourist bus heading for the Austrian Alps crashed on a local highway in Upper Bavaria.

The double-decker bus veered off the road and crashed near the town of Inzell, in the Traunstein district of Bavaria at around 7.30am local time, according to Bavarian police.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Bus crash scene
Seven of those injured were seriously hurt (Fire Department Traunstein via AP)

Police said seven people sustained serious injuries, while 36 others, including the driver, were more lightly injured. There were 61 people in total on board.

The bus was traveling from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia to the Austrian ski resort of Kaprun, police said.

Police said the road remained closed as of Saturday afternoon.

