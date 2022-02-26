Ralf Rangnick frustrated by Man Utd’s failure to take chances in Watford draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralf Rangnick frustrated by Man Utd’s failure to take chances in Watford draw

By Press Association
February 26, 2022, 6:43 pm Updated: February 26, 2022, 6:46 pm
Ralf Rangnick saw his side spurn a host of chances (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick expressed his frustration at more profligacy from his team after the 0-0 draw with Watford at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who hit a post and had an effort ruled out for offside early on, Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba were among those who failed to make the most of opportunities in a contest that saw United create many while bossing possession.

The result – a third draw in five Premier League outings for the Red Devils, having also been held 1-1 by Burnley and Southampton this month – leaves fourth-placed United two points clear of fifth-placed Arsenal having played three games more.

Rangnick, whose side departed the field at the end with some boos coming from the crowd, said in his post-match press conference: “It feels once again like two points dropped that we should have easily won.

“I think we did everything apart from scoring. We had in both halves enough chances to win that game. But we didn’t, and that’s why we, not for first time, dropped two important points in a very important game.

“In the first half we had four clear opportunities that normally are enough to score at least one or two goals, and in the second half it was similar.

“In the end it’s about efficiency, about being clinical in front of goal, and this is not for the first time unfortunately.

“But apart from that we were in full control of the game. They had one or two moments, but apart from that we dominated the game completely.”

Asked why good players were not taking chances, Rangnick said: “It is difficult to say. Our job as coaches and the head coach is to help the team create enough chances.

“If we only had two or three opportunities in the game, we could ask ourselves what can we do to create even more. But I think the number of clear chances we had today has to be enough to win a game like this.”

Second-bottom Watford, who memorably beat United 4-1 in the reverse fixture in November that proved to be Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s last match in charge of the Red Devils, finished the game with the gap between them and safety standing at three points.

They have picked up five points from six games following Roy Hodgson’s appointment as successor to Claudio Ranieri in January, including their first win since that 4-1 game, and kept four clean sheets in that sequence.

Hodgson said: “How many teams come up here to Old Trafford in the bottom three and don’t find themselves under pressure? I thought we dealt with the pressure quite brilliantly.

“I thought our defending throughout was good from the front right the way through to the back, and I thought at the end of the day the hard work of the players and the determination and desire they showed means we go away from here with a very good point.”

