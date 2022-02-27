Cameron Norrie unable to halt Rafael Nadal as second successive title slips away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Cameron Norrie unable to halt Rafael Nadal as second successive title slips away

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 9:43 am
Rafael Nadal, left, beat Cameron Norrie in the final in Acapulco (Eduardo Verdugo/AP/PA)
Cameron Norrie missed out on a second successive ATP Tour title as he was unable to stop the incredible Rafael Nadal resurgence in Acapulco.

The British number one, who won in Delray Beach last week, lost the final of the Mexican Open 6-4 6-4 as the Spaniard’s unbeaten start to 2022 continued.

Nadal, fresh from his record-breaking Australian Open triumph, won for a fourth time in Acapulco, stretching his win record to 15-0 this year – his best ever start to a season.

Mexico Tennis Acapulco Open
Rafael Nadal is now the youngest and oldest winner in Acapulco (Eduardo Verdugo/AP/PA)

It was the 35-year-old’s 91st career title and he is now both the youngest and oldest champion in Acapulco, having first won as a teenager in 2005.

“It always has been a very special place,” Nadal said on the ATP Tour website. “The energy that the people from Mexico bring to me is very unique.

“I went through some very difficult moments during the match that I was able to save, and then I took advantage when I had the chances.

“I’m very pleased. It was a very important title for me, so I can’t be happier.”

Although it ended in disappointment, it was another impressive week for Norrie, who is now ranked 12 in the world.

He beat world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-finals, but was unable to stop Nadal, who won courtesy of a single break in either set.

Nadal’s four titles – he has previously won in 2005, 2013 and 2020 – have him equal with David Ferrer and Thomas Muster as the most successful male players at Acapulco.

