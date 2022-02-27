Ukrainian Film Academy calls for boycott of Russian cinema following invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Ukrainian Film Academy calls for boycott of Russian cinema following invasion

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 10:43 am
The Ukrainian Film Academy has called for a boycott of Russian cinema (Yui Mok/PA)
The Ukrainian Film Academy has called for a boycott of Russian cinema (Yui Mok/PA)

The Ukrainian Film Academy has called for an international boycott of Russian cinema as military troops escalate their invasion of Ukraine.

The academy, which stated they were speaking on behalf of the society of Ukrainian film professionals and cultural figures, filed an online petition requesting film institutions and professionals globally to impose sanctions on Russia.

Among the requests, it called for international festivals to ban Russian films from their line-up and for producers to terminate any dealings with businesses connected to the Russian Federation.

In a statement, the organisation said that “at a time when world powers are imposing economic and political sanctions on the Russian Federation, the country continues to be active in the cultural field”.

This comes as Boris Johnson said the West is “tightening the economic ligature” around Russia, with Britain, the US, Canada and the European Union together announcing selected Russian banks would be excluded from the Swift global payments system.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the West is ‘tightening the economic ligature’ around Russia (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Ukrainian Film Academy wrote in a statement on the online petition Change.org page: “The outbreak of war in Ukraine is an attack on a civilised world with a democratic system, a crime committed in the heart of Europe.

“But at a time when world powers are imposing economic and political sanctions on the Russian Federation, the country continues to be active in the cultural field.

“In particular, several films made by Russia are regularly admitted to the programmes of most world film festivals, and significant resources are spent on their promotion.

“The result of this activity is not only the spread of propaganda messages and distorted facts.

“It also boosts the loyalty of Russian culture – the culture of the aggressor state, which unleashed unjustified and unprovoked war in central Europe.

“Even the very presence of Russian films in the programme of world film festivals creates the illusion of Russia’s involvement in the values of the civilised world.”

The online petition has so far received nearly 1,500 signatures at the time of publication.

The Bolshoi Ballet’s production of Cinderella
The Bolshoi Ballet company’s Cinderella, at The Royal Opera House in Covent Garden (Yui Mok/PA)

It comes as performances by the Russian State Ballet company have been cancelled in theatres across the UK including Wolverhampton, Northampton and Peterborough.

The Royal Opera House also announced it was cancelling a tour by the Moscow-based Bolshoi Ballet, which was due to be held in London this summer.

The Kremlin has also recently been stripped of two prestigious events due to be held in their country.

The Champions League football final in May has been moved to Paris and September’s Formula One’s Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled.

The British Film Academy and British Film Institute have been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal