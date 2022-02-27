Tech firm NSO sues Israeli paper after explosive articles on police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tech firm NSO sues Israeli paper after explosive articles on police

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 11:33 am
Israeli tech company NSO Group has filed a libel lawsuit against an Israeli newspaper after it published a series of explosive articles claiming Israeli police unlawfully used its spyware on dozens of public figures.

The articles by the Israeli business newspaper Calcalist published over recent weeks triggered an uproar over what the newspaper claimed was the police’s unfettered use of sophisticated phone-hacking software on a broad swathe of figures.

An investigation into the reports, which were unsourced, found no indication of abuse.

The NSO lawsuit targets a specific article published earlier this month, which said the company allowed clients to delete traces of their use of the spyware, a claim it denies.

But the company, which has faced a growing backlash over its product, questioned the overall credibility of the reports, calling the series of articles “one-sided, biased and false”.

“The thorough investigation that was carried out pulls the rug out from under another attempt to discredit the company and its workers and serves as additional proof that not every journalistic investigation with a sensational headline about NSO is indeed based on facts,” the company said in a statement.

NSO is asking for 1 million shekels (£230,267) in damages which it said will be donated to charity.

The Calcalist reports said police spied on politicians, protesters and even members of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s inner circle, including one of his sons.

The paper said police used Pegasus, the controversial spyware programme developed by NSO, without obtaining a court warrant.

The inquiry, led by Israel’s deputy attorney general, found no evidence to support the claims, although the journalist, Tomer Ganon, has stood by his work.

The investigation’s findings were a rare piece of good news for NSO, which has faced mounting criticism over the spyware.

Pegasus is a powerful tool that allows its operator to infiltrate a target’s phone and sweep up its contents, including messages, contacts and location history.

NSO has been linked to snooping on human rights activists, journalists and politicians in countries ranging from Saudi Arabia to Poland to Mexico to the United Arab Emirates.

In November, the US Commerce Department blacklisted the company, saying its tools had been used to “conduct transnational repression”.

NSO says it sells the product only to government entities to fight crime and terrorism, with all sales regulated by the Israeli government.

The company does not identify its clients and says it has no knowledge of who is targeted.

Although it says it has safeguards in place to prevent abuse, it says it ultimately does not control how its clients use the software.

