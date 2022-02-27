Ukrainians return from abroad to fight Russian invasion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ukrainians return from abroad to fight Russian invasion

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 12:53 pm
A Polish woman hugs a Polish volunteer waiting to cross the border to go and fight against Russian forces at Medyka border crossing in Medyka, Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP)
While hundreds of thousands of refugees are leaving Ukraine amid Russia’s attack on the country, some Ukrainian men and women are returning home from across Europe to help defend their homeland.

Poland’s Border Guard said on Sunday that some 22,000 people have crossed into Ukraine since Thursday, when Russia invaded the country.

At the checkpoint in Medyka, in south-eastern Poland, many were standing in a line early on Sunday to cross into Ukraine.

“We have to defend our homeland. Who else if not us?” said a moustachioed man in front of a group of some 20 Ukrainian truck drivers walking to the checkpoint to enter Ukraine.

Russia invades Ukraine
They came from across Europe to return to Ukraine.

They spoke to the Associated Press (AP) in Ukrainian and in Russian.

Another man in the group said: “The Russians should be afraid. We are not afraid.”

Members of the group declined to give their names, or only gave their first names, citing their security and that of their families.

A man in his 20s, who said his first name was Denis, said he had been working in Poland but was returning to Ukraine where his “everything” is.

“I’m on my own here in Poland. Why should I be here? So I go, for the homeland,” Denis said.

Lesa, a woman in her 30s, spoke to the AP just before entering the checkpoint building.

“I am afraid, but I am a mother and want to be with my children. What can you do? It’s scary but I have to.”

Russian advance on Kyiv
Another young woman said she too was returning to take care of her children, so that Ukrainian men can defend the country.

“We have to, we Ukrainians have to take our children away … to allow our boys to fight,” she said.

On Ukraine’s side of the border, a man was directing those arriving to a place where cars and buses were waiting to take them onward.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was staying in the capital Kyiv, boosting the morale of Ukrainian fighters as Russian troops were closing in on the city and huge explosions lit up the sky early on Sunday.

Mr Zelensky has banned men of military age, 18 to 60, from leaving the country.

Ukrainian authorities have also called on foreign volunteers to come and fight in Ukraine’s defence.

At least 200,000 people have fled Ukraine into Poland and other neighbouring countries in the wake of the Russian invasion, UN refugee agency the UNHCR said on Sunday.

