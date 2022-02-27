Fence being reinstalled around US Capitol for Biden’s State of the Union speech

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fence being reinstalled around US Capitol for Biden’s State of the Union speech

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 2:24 pm
Security fencing around the Capitol in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)
Security fencing around the Capitol in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Fencing installed around the US Capitol for months after the January 2021 insurrection will be put back up before President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address as concern grows about potential demonstrations or truck convoys snarling traffic in the US capital.

Capitol Police chief Tom Manger said in a statement that the fence will be erected around the Capitol building for the speech on Tuesday and is being put up “out of an abundance of caution”, in consultation with the Secret Service.

The move comes as officials in Washington prepare for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning this week.

The Pentagon has already approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to be used to assist with traffic control during potential demonstrations.

Heavy vehicles near the entrance to Capitol Hill in Washington
Heavy vehicles near the entrance to Capitol Hill in Washington (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Modelled after recent trucker protests in Canada, separate truck convoys have been planned through online forums.

Many have different starting points, departure dates and routes, though some are scheduled to arrive in time for the State of the Union address.

Others may arrive afterwards.

Mr Manger said his force’s “mission to protect the United States Congress, the Capitol, and the legislative process remains unwavering”.

The fence had been a stark symbol of the fear many in the Capitol felt after the mob pushed its way past overwhelmed police officers, broke through windows and doors and ransacked the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Mr Biden’s electoral win.

It remained up for several months.

The US Capitol Police Board had approved a plan to briefly reinstall the fence for a rally in September that was organised to support people who remained jailed in connection with the insurrection.

President Joe Biden
President Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Law enforcement officers and members of the media vastly outnumbered the protesters and only a few incidents were reported.

Mr Manger said Capitol Police have also requested additional assistance from outside law enforcement agencies before Tuesday’s address, in addition to the request for help from the National Guard.

Metropolitan Police Department chief Robert Contee has said his department is closely monitoring the shifting information and would be devoting additional policing in a rolling state of heightened alert over the next few weeks.

