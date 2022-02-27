Russian music conductor Valery Gergiev dropped by management over Putin links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Russian music conductor Valery Gergiev dropped by management over Putin links

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 8:23 pm
Valery Gergiev looks on after a “pre-premiere” performance (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)
Russian conductor Valery Gergiev was dropped by his management company over his ties to Russia President Vladimir Putin.

The 68-year-old Russian had been represented since December 2020 by Munich-based Marcus Felsner, who started his own management company that year after leaving Opus3.

“In the light of the criminal war waged by the Russian regime against the democratic and independent nation of Ukraine, and against the European open society as a whole, it has become impossible for us, and clearly unwelcome, to defend the interests of Maestro Gergiev,” Mr Felsner said in a statement.

Gergiev is the music director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, Russia, and its White Nights Festival, as well as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.

The Hero of Labour of the Russian Federation recipient is close to Mr Putin and expressed support for Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Mr Felsner called Gergiev “the greatest conductor alive and an extraordinary human being with a profound sense of decency” yet criticised Gergiev because he “will not, or cannot, publicly end his long-expressed support for a regime that has come to commit such crimes”.

The move by Gergiev’s management comes just ahead of a Monday deadline Munich mayor Dieter Reiter imposed on Gergiev to publicly denounce the invasion.

The Prince of Wales chats with Russian Conductor Valery Gergiev (John Stillwell/PA)
If Gergiev does not comply, Mr Reiter has said he will remove him as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic.

The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, which began an annual Gergiev Festival in 1996, also said it would drop the Russian’s planned festival there this September if he does not stop supporting Mr Putin.

Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nezet-Seguin replaced Gergiev for three weekend performances by the Vienna Philharmonic at New York’s Carnegie Hall.

Gergiev will not conduct two performances with that orchestra this week at Hayes Hall in Naples, Florida.

And Carnegie on Friday cancelled two May performances by the Mariinsky Orchestra that were to be led by Gergiev.

Mr Felsner called the severance of ties “the saddest day of my professional life.”

Gergiev and a US representative, Doug Sheldon of Sheldon Artists, both did not respond to texts seeking comment.

