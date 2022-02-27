Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Man Utd draw with Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ralf Rangnick defends Cristiano Ronaldo selection for Man Utd draw with Watford

By Press Association
February 27, 2022, 10:33 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored only once since the turn of the year (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has emphasised “we have to play with the players we have available” and that he started Cristiano Ronaldo against Watford after the forward declared himself fully fit.

Having played 85 minutes of the 4-2 win at Leeds last Sunday and then all of the 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid three days later, Ronaldo was again involved for the full duration on Saturday as United were held 0-0 by Watford at Old Trafford.

The contest saw the 37-year-old have an effort ruled out for offside and fail to convert a number of other opportunities.

Ronaldo after a missed chance during the game against Watford (Nick Potts/PA).
While Ronaldo has scored 15 goals for United this term, his strike against Brighton on February 15 is the only one he has netted since the turn of the year.

Rangnick was asked after the Watford match if he had concerns over the amount Ronaldo was playing and it was put to him that it looked to be taking its toll on the Portugal international.

The German said: “Yes, but we have to play with those players we have available.

“I spoke with him (on Friday) before the game, before the training session. He told me he was fully fit to play and that’s why I decided to have him in the starting XI.”

United interim boss Ralf Rangnick currently has forward Edinson Cavani unavailable due to injury (Mike Egerton/PA).
Edinson Cavani has not been involved for United’s last five matches due to injury, and Rangnick said: “Edinson is not available and we don’t have that many other central strikers.

“I brought on in the last 15 or 20 minutes Marcus (Rashford) plus Jadon (Sancho), so almost all the offensive players we have in our squad were on the pitch.”

