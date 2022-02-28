Six-year-old’s final moments following Russian shelling of Mariupol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Six-year-old’s final moments following Russian shelling of Mariupol

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 9:45 am
A woman reacts as paramedics perform CPR on the girl (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
A six-year-old girl has died as a result of Russian shelling in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, amid attempts to fend off the invaders.

The girl was rushed into a city hospital by ambulance on Sunday after she received mortal injuries during the shelling.

She was pale. Her brown hair was pulled back with a rubber band. Her bloody pyjamas were decorated with cartoon unicorns. She was brought in with her wounded father, his head bloodied and bandaged.

A medical team fought desperately to revive her as her mother stood outside the ambulance, weeping.

Medics perform CPR on a girl
Medics perform CPR on the girl (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

The girl was raced inside and doctors and nurses huddled around her. One gave her an injection.

Another tried to revive her with a defibrillator, as a nurse wept.

A doctor in blue medical scrubs, pumping oxygen into the girl, looked straight at the camera of an Associated Press videojournalist who had been allowed inside.

“Show this to Putin,” he said angrily. “The eyes of this child, and crying doctors.”

The girl, whose name was not immediately known, could not be saved. The doctor reached gently over her face to close her eyes.

Her body was left alone in the room, covered by her brightly coloured polyester jacket, now spattered with blood.

