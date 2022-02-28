Face coverings made optional ahead of Joe Biden’s State Of The Union address

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Face coverings made optional ahead of Joe Biden’s State Of The Union address

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 10:18 am
The US Capitol dome is seen through a security fence put in place in preparation for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Face coverings are now optional for President Joe Biden’s State Of The Union address on Tuesday, as Congress is lifting its mask requirement on the House floor after federal regulators eased guidelines last week in a rethinking of the nation’s strategy to adapt to living with a more manageable Covid-19.

Congress’ Office of the Attending Physician announced the policy change on Sunday, lifting a requirement that has been in place for much of the past two years and had become a partisan flashpoint on Capitol Hill.

The change ahead of the speech will avoid a potential disruptive display of national tensions and frustration as Mr Biden tries to nudge the country to move beyond the pandemic.

The nation’s capital is now in an area considered low risk under the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s new metrics, which place less of a focus on positive test results and more on what’s happening in community hospitals.

The new system greatly changes the look of the CDC’s risk map and puts more than 70% of the US population in counties where the coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals.

President Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
Healthy people in those risk areas can stop wearing masks indoors, the agency said.

Mask-wearing will still be a personal choice in Congress and special precautions will be in place for Mr Biden’s speech, which unlike last year’s joint address will be open to all members of Congress.

All attendees will be required to take a Covid-19 test before entering the chamber ahead of Mr Biden’s address.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced initial guidelines earlier this month from the Office of the Sergeant at Arms that included a threat that violation of guidelines for social distancing and mask wearing during the event would “result in the attendee’s removal”.

The new policy eases the fears of some Biden allies who had been gearing up for potentially disruptive protests from Republicans to the policies.

Some Republican politicians have racked up thousands of dollars in fines for violating mask-wearing mandates on the House floor.

Marine One, with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden aboard, flies from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington (Carolyn Kaster/AP)
The relaxed guidance comes as Mr Biden aims to use his remarks to highlight the progress against Covid-19 made over the last year, including vaccinations and therapeutics, and guide the country into a “new phase” of the virus response that is not driven by emergency measures and looks more like life pre-pandemic.

Seating for Mr Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, last April, was capped at about 200, about 20% of usual capacity for a presidential presentation, and White House aides fretted that a repeat would be a dissonant image from the message the president aimed to deliver to the American people.

“I think you’re going to see it look much more like a normal state of the union than the president’s joint address,” White House chief of staff Ron Klain said on Saturday.

“It’s going to look like the most normal thing people have seen in Washington in a long time.”

The Capitol move comes just a day before Washington’s mask mandate expires on Monday, and as a host of states and local governments have begun implementing the new CDC guidelines and lifting mask-mandates indoors and in schools.

Case loads across the country have dropped precipitously since their early January peak, with the omicron variant proving to be less likely than earlier strains to cause death or serious illness, especially in vaccinated and boosted individuals.

