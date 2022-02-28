Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion reunion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion reunion

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 10:46 am
Lisa Kudrow, left, and Mira Sorvino (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Lisa Kudrow, left, and Mira Sorvino (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino marked the 25th anniversary of their cult comedy Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion by staging a reunion of their own at the Screen Actor’s Guild awards.

The pair donned co-ordinated blue and pink suits that paid homage to their outfits from the beloved 1997 film as they teamed up to present an award at the star-studded ceremony.

In the film Kudrow wears a pale pink dress to the school reunion that gives the film the title, while Sorvino wears electric blue.

28th Annual SAG Awards – Show
Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino present the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series (Chris Pizzello/AP)

The duo recreated the voices of their dim-witted characters as they took to the stage, as Sorvino told Kudrow: “You look cute,” to which the Friends star replied: “I know, thanks.

“So do you, of course. Do you think this is the cutest anyone’s ever looked an awards show?”

Sorvino continued: “I just realised this; we’re wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles.”

The pair also whipped out a stack of Post-it notes, a reference to the fact their characters pretended to have invented the sticky note pads in an attempt to impress former classmates.

The film follows the two best friends as they realise they were not popular in school and decide to concoct elaborate lies to impress the peers who were unkind to them.

It also starred Janeane Garofalo and Alan Cumming, with a cameo from Justin Theroux.

