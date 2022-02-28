IOC advises organisations to stop Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
IOC advises organisations to stop Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 3:04 pm
The IOC executive board and its president Thomas Bach, pictured, have recommended Russian and Belarusian athletes be barred from international competition wherever possible (Andrew Milligan/PA)
International sports federations such as FIFA have been advised to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes and teams from their competitions amid the invasion of Ukraine.

The executive board of the International Olympic Committee issued a new statement on Monday afternoon saying athletes from those countries should not be invited to compete where logistically and legally possible, “in order to protect the integrity of global sports competitions and for the safety of all the participants”.

It is the strongest move taken yet by the international sports community to isolate Russia from global competition.

FIFA has, for now at least, opted against expulsion of Russia from the men’s World Cup but the IOC recommendation would appear to give it a green light to do so. Football’s global governing body has been contacted for comment.

National football associations across Europe – including those of England, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales – have publicly stated they will not face a Russian team at any level until further notice. So too has the Polish FA, whose national team is due to face Russia in a World Cup qualification play-off semi-final next month.

UEFA is understood to be holding an executive committee meeting on Monday evening, where it may look again at whether Russian clubs or representative sides can compete in its competitions.

Spartak Moscow are in the last 16 of the Europa League, while Russia are due to compete in the Women’s Euros and the men’s Nations League this summer.

The IOC executive board has also withdrawn the Olympic Order – the highest award of the Olympic Movement – from members of the Russian government, including its president Vladimir Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has had his Olympic Order award withdrawn by the IOC
Russian President Vladimir Putin has had his Olympic Order award withdrawn by the IOC (Sergei Guneyev/PA)

It said where it was not possible to completely exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes, officials and teams due to organisational and legal constraints, they should not compete under the name Russia or Belarus.

The IOC statement acknowledged the specific difficulties facing the International Paralympic Committee, with the Winter Games due to officially open in Beijing on Friday with Russian athletes due to compete under the Russian Paralympic Committee banner.

The IOC accepts the IPC must “find its own way to effectively address the dilemma described above”.

The IPC has been contacted for comment.

