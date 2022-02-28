In pictures: Ukrainian exodus gathers pace as neighbours welcome refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

In pictures: Ukrainian exodus gathers pace as neighbours welcome refugees

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 3:44 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 4:29 pm
Refugees that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine sit in a bus at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
Refugees that fled the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine sit in a bus at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

More than half a million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian attack last week, the UN said on Monday.

The exodus towards countries bordering the war-torn nation continues apace, with governments and volunteers on hand to welcome those displaced by the fighting.

Although men of fighting age are required to remain in Ukraine, many women, children and older men have made the perilous journey to seek sanctuary.

A child peers from behind a tent (Alexandru Dobre/AP)
A child peers from a tent (Alexandru Dobre/AP)
Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighbouring Ukraine keep warm in front of tents at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
Refugees fleeing the conflict keep warm in front of tents at the Romanian border (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
A cat sits in a pet carrier after her family fled the conflict (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
A cat sits in a pet carrier after her family fled the conflict (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
Refugee children open sweets received from volunteers (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
Refugee children open sweets handed out by volunteers (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Families have been torn apart, although others have regrouped with no sign of a let-up in the conflict.

Volunteers have provided children’s toys in addition to other humanitarian aid but while making the journey those fleeing have had to rely on their own resourcefulness, making fires to keep warm and getting rest when they can.

A Ukrainian family reunites at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP)
A Ukrainian family reunites at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP)
Germany Russia Ukraine War
Volunteers wait for refugees arriving at the main railway station in Berlin (Hannibal Hanschke/AP)
Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine warm up near a fire after arriving at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP)
Refugees warm up near a fire after arriving at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP)
Refugees from Ukraine arrive at the railway station in Przemysl, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Refugees arrive at the station in Przemysl, Poland (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)

Poland has made extensive plans to host the displaced people while many have also made the journey to Romania.

Although exploratory peace talks have been held near the Belarus border, the numbers are only likely to increase as the conflict continues.

Romania Ukraine Invasion
Refugees wait for transport at the Romanian border (Alexandu Dobre/AP)
Poland Ukraine Tensions
A Polish woman holding a teddy bear and a sign with a name of a Ukrainian girl stands at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP)
Poland Ukraine Invasion
Refugees make their way through snow at the Medyka border crossing in Poland (Visar Kryeziu/AP)
Poland Ukraine Invasion
Refugees walk past a Polish border officer (David Josek/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]