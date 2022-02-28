Jesse Marsch – the high-pressing American with big shoes to fill again at Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jesse Marsch – the high-pressing American with big shoes to fill again at Leeds

By Press Association
February 28, 2022, 7:34 pm
Jesse Marsch has been appointed Leeds manager (Nick Potts/PA)
Jesse Marsch has been appointed Leeds manager (Nick Potts/PA)

Jesse Marsch’s appointment by Leeds represents the second time in the space of a year the American has been asked to fill big shoes.

Last summer it was RB Leipzig and the task of following Julian Nagelsmann, after the highly-rated young German was snapped up by Bayern Munich.

That move did not go to plan, with the 48-year-old dismissed in December after a poor start to the season.

Marsch has a tough act to follow as he replaces the popular Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road
Marsch has a tough act to follow as he replaces the popular Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road (Mike Egerton/PA)

Yet his reputation, forged mainly during an impressive stint at Leipzig’s Red Bull sister club Salzburg, has not been badly damaged and Leeds now see him as the ideal man to follow Marcelo Bielsa.

But again he has a tough act to follow with Bielsa, who oversaw Leeds’ long-awaited return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, having been hugely popular during his time at Elland Road.

The Argentinian thrilled audiences with his exhilarating attacking style and the results it brought, particularly during the promotion campaign of 2019-20, which will live long in memories of fans with whom he also had a clear affinity.

Marsch (left) was in England earlier this season when his RB Leipzig side face Manchester City
Marsch (left) was in England earlier this season when his RB Leipzig side faced Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)

The club presumably see Marsch, who has a similar preference for high-octane pressing as his predecessor, as someone who can build on Bielsa’s work. Adding a touch more defensive discipline to an already strong team unit would perhaps be the first priority to stem a worrying slide towards the relegation zone.

Despite the failure of his Leipzig tenure – which lasted just 21 games – Marsch was linked almost immediately with a role under Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United, proving his reputation remains very much in tact.

The interim boss at Old Trafford has high regard for Marsch after the American had served as his assistant at Leipzig from 2018 to 2019.

It was the positive impression Marsch made in that role that led to his move to Salzburg, where he twice won an Austrian league and cup double, gained Champions League experience and helped nurture Erling Haaland.

Prior to that he spent three years in charge of another club in the same group, New York Red Bulls, after taking his first head coach job at Montreal Impact. He was MLS coach of the year with the Red Bulls in 2015.

As a player, Wisconsin native Marsch spent his entire professional career in the United States after graduating from Princeton University, playing for MLS sides DC United, Chicago Fire and Chivas USA.

He won the MLS Cup three times before retiring in 2010 and moving into coaching as an assistant with the US national side to long-time friend and mentor Bob Bradley, under whom he played at Princeton, Chicago and Chivas.

