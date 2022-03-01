Valery Gergiev fired as conductor of Munich orchestra over Putin links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Valery Gergiev fired as conductor of Munich orchestra over Putin links

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 11:24 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 6:03 pm
Valery Gergiev looks on after a “pre-premiere” performance, put on for veterans and senior employees of the theatre in the new Mariinsky Theatre (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)
Valery Gergiev looks on after a "pre-premiere" performance, put on for veterans and senior employees of the theatre in the new Mariinsky Theatre (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

Valery Gergiev has been fired as chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic because of his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and for not rejecting the invasion of Ukraine, the German city’s mayor said.

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter announced the decision after Gergiev did not respond to Mr Reiter’s demand that the 68-year-old Russian conductor change course.

“I had expected him to rethink and revise his very positive assessment of the Russian leader,” Mr Reiter said.

“After this didn’t occur, the only option is the immediate severance of ties.”

Gergiev has been Munich’s chief conductor since the 2015-16 season.

The concert at the Unesco world heritage site of Palmyra, the central city of Homs, where renowned conductor Valery Gergiev led a performance by the Mariinsky Symphony Orchestra (Olga Baloshova/AP)
The concert at the Unesco world heritage site of Palmyra, the central city of Homs, where renowned conductor Valery Gergiev led a performance by the Mariinsky Symphony Orchestra (Olga Baloshova/AP)

A day earlier, the Verbier Festival said Gergiev resigned as music director at its request.

Gergiev, a friend and supporter of Mr Putin, is the music director of the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, Russia, and its White Nights Festival.

He was already dropped by the Edinburgh International Festival and from the Vienna Philharmonic’s five-concert US tour, and his management company said on Sunday it will no longer represent him.

The Rotterdam Philharmonic in the Netherlands also cut ties with Gergiev, saying “an unbridgeable divide” between the orchestra and conductor on the issue of the Russian invasion became clear after speaking with him.

The announcement ends a close cooperation between the Rotterdam orchestra and Gergiev dating back to 1988 and also halts a Dutch festival that bears his name.

Milan’s Teatro alla Scala said unless Gergiev makes a clear statement in favour of a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, Gergiev would not be permitted to return to complete his engagement conducting Tchaikovsky’s The Queen Of Spades, which resumes on March 5.

