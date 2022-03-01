Chelsea Foundation trustees report Abramovich proposal to Charity Commission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Chelsea Foundation trustees report Abramovich proposal to Charity Commission

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 11:51 am
The trustees of the Chelsea Foundation made a serious incident report to the Charity Commission after Roman Abramovich, pictured, said he was handing stewardship of the club to them (Rebecca Naden/PA)
The trustees of the Chelsea Foundation made a serious incident report to the Charity Commission after Roman Abramovich, pictured, said he was handing stewardship of the club to them (Rebecca Naden/PA)

The trustees of the Chelsea Foundation made a serious incident report to the Charity Commission after Blues owner Roman Abramovich announced his intention to place stewardship of the club in their hands.

The Charity Commission has confirmed receipt of the report, and is seeking further information from the trustees following Saturday night’s announcement.

It is understood the Foundation’s six trustees held a meeting on Sunday and are seeking legal clarity and advice from the Commission over how, and whether, the Russian billionaire’s proposal can be enacted.

Trustees are understood to be concerned over conflicts of interest which may arise from them holding stewardship of the club, and whether a suitable legal structure can be put in place to afford them stewardship that falls within Charity Commission guidelines.

Among the Foundation’s Trustees are Chelsea Women head coach Emma Hayes, British Olympic Association chair Hugh Robertson and Piara Powar, the executive director of the anti-discrimination Fare network. The club chair, Bruce Buck, is also the chair of board of trustees of the Foundation.

Abramovich’s announcement came two days after Russia invaded Ukraine, and followed calls for him to be banned from owning Chelsea and other UK assets by Labour MP Chris Bryant.

A spokesperson for Abramovich told the PA news agency on Monday that the oligarch was attempting to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Abramovich said in a statement issued on Saturday night: “During my nearly 20-year ownership of Chelsea FC, I have always viewed my role as a custodian of the club, whose job it is ensuring that we are as successful as we can be today, as well as build for the future, while also playing a positive role in our communities.

“I have always taken decisions with the club’s best interest at heart. I remain committed to these values. That is why I am today giving trustees of Chelsea’s charitable Foundation the stewardship and care of Chelsea FC.

“I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the club, players, staff, and fans.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal