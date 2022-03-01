TV tower in Kyiv hit by several explosions, Ukraine parliament says By Press Association March 1, 2022, 4:47 pm Ukrainian servicemen ride on top of an armuored personnel carrier speeding down a deserted boulevard during an air raid alarm, in Kyiv, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The TV tower in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv has been hit, according to the country’s parliament. The parliament posted a photo of clouds of smoke around the tower. Russian forces have just fired at the #Kyiv TV Tower.#StandWithUkraine #StopRussia #StopPutinNOW pic.twitter.com/Prf3WMB4gt— Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (@ua_parliament) March 1, 2022 Local media reported that there were several explosions. It was also reported that Ukrainian TV channels stopped broadcasting shortly afterward. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Russia takes aim at urban areas in assault on Ukraine Joe Biden bans Russia from US airspace in first State of the Union address Johnson to address MPs over Ukraine as UK steps up sanctions pressure on Russia Briton speaks of ‘tough two or three days ahead’ as Russian troops close in