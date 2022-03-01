Incredible impact – Jurgen Klopp hails neuroscience experts after record cup win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Incredible impact – Jurgen Klopp hails neuroscience experts after record cup win

By Press Association
March 1, 2022, 10:34 pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has utilised the services of German neuroscience experts to improve his players’ mindset (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes state-of-the-art neuroscience helped his team win the Carabao Cup and will continue to play a part as they chase an unprecedented quadruple.

A record ninth League Cup was secured at Wembley after a goalless 120 minutes was resolved with an 11-10 penalty shoot-out victory.

Klopp engaged the services of German company neuro11 a couple of years ago to implement its mental-strength training methods within his squad.

The Reds boss famously called his squad “mentality monsters” during their epic title tussle with Manchester City in 2018-19, when they missed out on the crown by a point despite a record-breaking 97-point tally for second place.

But he has used science to back up his assertion, with neuro11 now regularly working with the squad to improve their mindset at all set-pieces, not just penalties.

“Incredible impact,” said Klopp when asked what effect they had had.

“They are a fixed part of our coaching staff. They are not here all the time, they are in Germany obviously but they come over quite frequently.

“They were here for the last week, before that they were here for five days.

“All the players are really excited about it and it’s about bringing specific players before a set-piece in the right mindset by doing the stuff we do on the pitch.

“Everything gets measured, they are neuroscientists and it’s incredibly interesting and incredibly important to us.

“It’s a very interesting new chapter for us because it’s not only penalties, although in the last week it was a lot about penalties because of the upcoming final. It’s about free-kicks, all kind of set-pieces as well.

“It’s about the confidence they gave the boys that they really can do it and I’m really happy about it.”

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was the hero at Wembley as he scored the winning penalty.

He will be taken out of the limelight for the FA Cup fifth-round visit of Norwich after a gruelling 120 minutes against Chelsea, with first-choice Alisson Becker coming in.

However, the longer-term plan is to keep hold of the 23-year-old Republic of Ireland international so he can continue to learn from his team-mate.

“There’s absolutely no intention to sell him or something like that or give him a loan. Not at all,” added Klopp.

“We need a strong number two. Winning a trophy, will that help? You’ll have to ask Caoimh that.

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher holds up the Carabao Cup
Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher scored the winning penalty at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

“But he has here a long-term contract and we have a long-term plan with him, but of course we want to help the boy as well become the best version of himself.

“Maybe there is a year he will have to go on loan, I’m not sure it will be next year or maybe a year later.

“But you need the quality we have here and we get weaker if he wants to go somewhere.”

