Rihanna cradles baby bump in sheer black dress at Dior show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Rihanna cradles baby bump in sheer black dress at Dior show

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 8:47 am
Rihanna (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
Rihanna (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Rihanna cradled her growing baby bump through a sheer babydoll dress as she continued her tour of  Paris Fashion Week.

The pop superstar, who is expecting her first child with rapper ASAP Rocky, appeared at the Dior fashion show in a black see-through lace-trimmed tulle dress which showed off her stomach and underwear.

Paris Fashion Dior F/W 22-23 Front Row
Rihanna at the Dior ready to wear fall/winter 2022-2023 fashion collection (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

She teamed the dress with a black leather coat, long silver necklaces and dark red lipstick.

After the event she went backstage to congratulate Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri on her ready to wear autumn/winter collection.

Paris Fashion Dior F/W 22-23 Front Row
Rihanna (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Rihanna has been sporting a wardrobe of daring maternity outfits since confirming her pregnancy earlier this year, often showcasing her growing baby bump.

She was joined at the show by Hollywood stars including The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy and The White Lotus’s Alexandra Daddario, as well as supermodel Elle Macpherson.

Paris Fashion Dior F/W 22-23 Front Row
Anya Taylor-Joy (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Rhianna has been a fixture at fashion shows in Milan and Paris this year and on Tuesday she sported a skin-tight peach leather minidress as she was joined by her rapper partner for the Off-White show in Paris.

She teamed the dress with strappy high-heeled sandals and a shearling coat.

Paris Fashion Off-White F/W 22-23
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky arrive for the Off-White show (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The show came just months after the death of Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, which rocked the fashion industry in November.

The US designer, who came to prominence as rapper Kanye West’s creative director but later made history as the first African-American to lead French luxury brand Louis Vuitton, died aged 41 after a private battle with cancer.

Paris Fashion Off-White F/W 22-23
Pharrell Williams and Paul Pogba (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The show attracted stars including Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina, Pharrell Williams and footballer Paul Pogba.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell appeared topless on the runway, with a large necklace covering her chest.

Paris Fashion Off-White F/W 22-23
Naomi Campbell (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Also taking to the catwalk were Cindy Crawford and her daughter Kaia Gerber, as well as tennis champion Serena Williams and model Kendall Jenner and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Paris Fashion Off-White F/W 22-23
Kaia Gerber ahead of her mother Cindy Crawford on the runway (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Gerber was clutching a mobile phone and sunglasses as she made her way down the runway in a striking blue skirt and yellow T-shirt emblazoned with the word Pop.

Gigi Hadid sported an equestrian style blue hat, teamed with a navy bomber jacket and full-length tiered blue skirt.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Williams wore a skin-tight mesh dress.

Paris Fashion Off-White F/W 22-23
Serena Williams (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

It is not yet known who will take over from Abloh at the helm of Off-White.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal