Manchester United’s academy launch mental health awareness month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Manchester United’s academy launch mental health awareness month

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 4:28 pm
Nick Cox and Harry Maguire help launch mental health awareness month (Handout/Man Utd)
Nick Cox and Harry Maguire help launch mental health awareness month (Handout/Man Utd)

Manchester United’s academy have joined Bayern Munich and Benfica to launch a cross-club mental health awareness month, with Harry Maguire to take a hands on role as ambassador of the initiative.

The Red Devils will use a range of activities aimed at raising awareness and encouraging conversation about mental health and wellbeing throughout March.

First-team players and United greats will liaise with various age groups during the initiative, including current club captain Maguire.

“Manchester United does fantastic work in this area across the first-team, academy and in the community,” the England international said.

“I am looking forward to supporting the academy in my role as mental health awareness month ambassador.

“I know first-hand what players experience when they are developing and, as club captain, I am always there to support them as they come through the system.

“It is important that everyone feels comfortable to discuss any problems they may have and that as a society we promote good mental health for all.

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester in 2019
Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester in 2019 (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“The awareness month provides the perfect platform to build on the work already being done to promote the mental health and wellbeing of our young players.”

United will share resources and expertise with fellow European giants Bayern Munich and Benfica, with staff and players to wear the Mental Health Foundation’s green ribbon throughout March.

United head of academy Nick Cox said: “We are really proud of the extensive work that we do in supporting the mental health of our players and staff.

Manchester United head of academy Nick Cox (left) with former head of first team development Nicky Butt
Manchester United head of academy Nick Cox (left) with former head of first team development Nicky Butt (Simon Peach/PA)

“Our mental health awareness month enables the academy to build on, and highlight, the key messages of our wider enrichment programme that takes place throughout the season.

“The mental health of our players is just as important as their physical and technical development.

“We therefore continue to play our part in taking active measures to ensure that they are encouraged to talk about mental health to help lift the stigma associated with it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal