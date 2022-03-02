Rory McIlroy expects ‘different test’ at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Rory McIlroy expects ‘different test’ at this year’s Arnold Palmer Invitational

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 6:04 pm
Rory McIlroy is seeking a second victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill (Brian Lawless/PA)
Rory McIlroy is seeking a second victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill (Brian Lawless/PA)

Former champion Rory McIlroy has been taken aback by changes made to Bay Hill which could threaten his superb record in the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy has finished no worse than 27th in his seven appearances at the prestigious event, a sequence which includes his victory in 2018 and four other top-10 finishes in the last five years.

However, the four-time major winner was surprised to find thick rough around the greens when he arrived at the venue on the outskirts of Orlando, where Bryson DeChambeau will be unable to defend his title due to injury.

“It’s one of these courses that I don’t feel like I have to do anything special to compete,” McIlroy said.

“I can play within myself, you take care of the par fives here, you play conservatively the rest of the way especially how the course has been set up the past few years

“You play for your pars and then you try to pick off birdies on the par fives and some of the easier holes and if you just keep doing that day after day you are going to find yourself around the top of the leaderboard.

“It’s been a course that’s fit my eye from the first time I played here, and just one of those courses that I enjoy coming back to and feel like I can contend at.

“(But) it’s a different course set-up this year. It’s a departure from what they’ve done the last few years.

“The rough is thick off the fairways, but then what they’ve done is they’ve taken out a lot of these run-off areas off the greens where historically you’d miss a green and run off and you’d still have to chip off short grass, for example, and now that’s all been filled in with rough.

“There’s just so many areas that there were run-offs and sort of tight areas, which I think lends itself to the better chippers of the golf ball, and that’s been sort of taken away this year.

“I don’t quite understand why they’ve done that, but it’s definitely a different test than one in previous years.”

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy reacts to his tee shot on the ninth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational (John Raoux/AP)

McIlroy’s victory at Bay Hill came 18 months after the death of tournament host Arnold Palmer, who traditionally sat beside the 18th green to congratulate the winner of the event.

But the Northern Irishman was still presented with the red sweater given to the champion and was asked about its whereabouts in his pre-tournament press conference.

“It’s in my wardrobe,” added McIlroy, who won the Tour Championship on the same day that Palmer died in September 2016.

“I have not broken it out since then. It’s a little scratchy. It wouldn’t be that comfortable on the skin, but it’s obviously very, very nice to have in the wardrobe.

“I wish Arnold would have been around to be with me on the 18th green then. That would have been the icing on the cake. But I got to spend a couple of years with him here in 2015 and 2016, and I’ll always appreciate those times that we did spend together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal