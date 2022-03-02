Kim Kardashian declared legally single in divorce case with Kanye West

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kim Kardashian declared legally single in divorce case with Kanye West

By Press Association
March 2, 2022, 6:15 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 7:14 pm
Kim Kardashian (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single by a US court after the latest hearing in her divorce proceedings with rapper Kanye West.

The reality TV star will change her name from Kardashian-West back to just Kardashian after a motion was granted by a judge at Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The reality star, who appeared by videolink at the hearing on Wednesday, made the request for the legal change in December.

The motion to change her marital status has been granted before details of child custody and property are worked out.

Kim Kardashian with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian with Kanye West (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This practice, known in court as bifurcation, is common in complicated divorces.

Last month lawyers on behalf of Kardashian said West had agreed to the bifurcation in advance, which the rapper denied in his own legal filings.

Laura Wasser, representing Kardashian, accused West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, of “strategically” changing his legal representation to slow down the proceedings.

West’s new lawyer, Samantha Spector, admitted on Wednesday that she had been involved in the case for “less than 24 hours”.

The rapper was previously represented by Chris Melcher.

Despite the dissolution of their legal marital status, there are further conditions regarding retirement plans and asset management that are still to be resolved.

The couple share four children together North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

Wearing a plain black top, with her hair pulled back, Kardashian reaffirmed that her request to dissolve the marriage due to “irreconcilable” differences, and return to single status, was still valid.

The next hearing in the case, which will be a status conference, will be held on August 5.

